NatGeo TV kills off movie adaptation of O'Reilly book
NEW YORK — The National Geographic TV network says it won't air "Killing Patton," its next planned movie adaptation of Bill O'Reilly's book series on the deaths of historical figures.
The network wouldn't immediately comment on whether the decision had anything to do with the harassment allegations that led to O'Reilly's April firing at Fox News Channel. In a statement, National Geographic said the movie was in development for a couple of years and "it was a difficult project to crack creatively."
The network's four previous movies on the deaths of Abraham Lincoln, Jesus and John F. Kennedy and the attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan had all been ratings winners.
The decision was first reported Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.
