Netflix cancels sci-fi series 'Sense 8' after 2 seasons
LOS ANGELES — Netflix has
Netflix's
The show followed eight people from various global backgrounds who gained a sudden ability to mentally communicate with one another.
Holland wrote that the show's story, which shot episodes in 13 countries, its cast and crew reflected a diverse global community. The Emmy-nominated series also notably cast LGBT actors in leading roles.
The second season was released last month.
The news comes just a week after Netflix
