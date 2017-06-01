PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 5/28/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

2. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

3. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

4. "16th Seduction" by by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. "Same Beach, Next Year" by Dorothea Benton Frank (Morrow)

6. "Testimony" by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

7. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. "The Frozen Hours" by Jeff Shaara (Ballantine)

10. "Golden Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

12. "A Dog's Way Home" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

13. "Rich People Problems" by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

14. "Since We Fell" by Dennis Lehane (Ecco)

15. "The Black Book" by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Fat for Fuel" by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

5. "The Vanishing American Adult" by Ben Sasse (St. Martin's)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

7. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

8. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. "The Operator" by Robert O'Neill (Scribner)

10. "Shattered" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

11. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

12. "Papi: My Story" by David Ortiz and Michael Holley (HMH)

13. "Churchill and Orwell" by Thomas E. Ricks (Penguin Press)

14. "Black Privilege" by Charlamagne tha God (Touchstone)

15. "The Magnolia Story" by Chip and Joanna Gaines (W)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

2. "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "Foreign Agent" by Brad Thor (Pocket)

4. "The Bitter Season" by Tami Hoag (Dutton)

5. "Curious Minds" by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton (Bantam)

6. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

7. "The Emperor's Revenge" by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "As Time Goes By" by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

9. "Defender" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

10. "Extreme Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "Family Tree" by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

12. "End of Watch" by Stephen King (Pocket)

13. "Tom Clancy: Duty and Honor" by Grant Blackwood (Berkley)

14. "The Obsession" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

15. "The Last Mile" by David Baldacci (Vision)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Griffin)

6. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

7. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

8. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)

9. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Handmaid's Tale" (TV tie-in) by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

11. "The Nest" by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

12. "Hidden Figures" (movie tie-in) by Margot Lee Shetterly (William Morrow)

13. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

14. "A Dog's Purpose" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

15. "American Gods" (TV tie-in) by Neil Gaiman (Morrow