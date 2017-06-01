Rethinking digital: Tips for parents on limiting screen time for your kids

Digital screens were supposed to make our lives easier but for many Canadian families the technology has added another hurdle to raising kids.

New guidelines from the Canadian Paediatric Society aim to encourage parents to rethink how technology is invading their young children's lives.

The organization has also put together a list of questions for physicians to consider asking parents.

Here's a sample of what they suggest families should talk about:

— HOW MANY SCREENS?: If you own a smartphone, tablet, TV and computer, which ones do you allow your children to access? Research suggests that while TV still dominates total screen time — and appears to be increasing for children aged three to five — many preschoolers are now carrying around portable devices that boost how many hours they spend with digital screens.

— WHAT DO YOU WATCH?: Consider the programs you watch with your children and which ones they view alone. Do they encounter either adult or commercial programming? The organization suggests parents engage with their children when they watch educational, age-appropriate content as it helps them connect the content with real life.

— HOW DO YOU USE SCREENS?: Do you turn on the TV for your kids while doing chores? If so, how often are you using screens as a distraction? Are you distracted by screens? Parents say they're finding their own use of mobile technology is causing them extra stress and reducing their ability to interact "in the moment" with their children, the report says.

— ARE SCREENS USED IN YOUR ABSENCE?: Ask whether your child's daycare program uses screen-based activities. If they do, then how frequently are they being used?