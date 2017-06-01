Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti
LOS ANGELES — Following his successful Beatles documentary, Ron Howard is sticking with music. The Oscar-winner is directing a documentary about Luciano Pavarotti, the Italian tenor who rose to superstar status.
Howard's Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures announced the untitled project Thursday.
Pavarotti transcended opera to become a leading tenor. Howard says Pavarotti's life is full of great drama and contradictions.
The untitled documentary does not have a release date.
Howard's last film, "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," won the Grammy Award for best music film.
