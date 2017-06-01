WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended May 28th.

FICTION

1. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

2. "Lord of Shadows" by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

3. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Chrichton (Harper)

5. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

6. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

8. "The Trials of Apollo: The Dark Prophecy" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

9. "Crazy House" by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet (Jimmy Patterson)

10. "Rise of the Isle of the Lost" by Melissa da la Cruz (Disney-Hyperion)

NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Fat for Fuel" by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

5. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

6. "The Vanishing American Adult" by Ben Sasse (St. Martin's)

7. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

9. "The Wimpy Kid Movie Diary" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

10. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Doubleday)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline Book Publishing)

2. "Lord of Shadows" by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

3. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Penguin)

6. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Chrichton (Harper Collins Publishers)

7. "Just One Touch" by Maya Banks (Haper Collins Publishers)

8. "Getaway" by Fern Michaels (Kensington)

9. "Allie and Bea" by Catherine Ryan Hyde (Lake Union Publishing)

10. "Crazy House" by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet (Little, Brown and Company)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Call the Midwife" by Jennifer Worth (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "The Universe Has Your Back by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

5. "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" by Joan Didion (Open Road Media)

6. "The Southern Cast Iron Cookbook" by Elena Rosemond-Hoerr (Elena Rosemond-Hoerr)

7. "SuperFreakonomics" by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William Morrow)

8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne Publishers)

9. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. "The Psychology Book" by Nigel Benson (DK Publishing)