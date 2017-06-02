Alec Baldwin raises $5.1 million for New Jersey Democrats
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. — Actor and "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey.
Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rwOjpN ) about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night event in Collingswood.
According to the fundraiser's organizers — a political action committee called General Majority PAC — the amount of money raised is believed to be the most ever raised by either major party at one event in the state's history.
Tricia Mueller, the organization's treasurer, says the fundraiser puts New Jersey Democrats in a good position to win races across the state. All 120 seats of the New Jersey Legislature are up for grabs in November, along with the governorship currently held by Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
