Alec Baldwin raises $5.1 million for New Jersey Democrats

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. — Actor and "Saturday Night Live's" resident President Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin has helped raise $5.1 million for Democrats in New Jersey.

Philly.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rwOjpN ) about 1,000 people attended the Thursday night event in Collingswood.

According to the fundraiser's organizers — a political action committee called General Majority PAC — the amount of money raised is believed to be the most ever raised by either major party at one event in the state's history.