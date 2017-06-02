Canadian daytime TV series 'Cityline' to be syndicated in the U.S.

TORONTO — The Canadian daytime TV lifestyle series "Cityline" will be syndicated in the U.S. for the first time starting this September.

Rogers Media, which produces and airs the long-running show, announced Friday that it has partnered with PPI Releasing to distribute "Cityline" south of the border.

Rogers says "Cityline" will be available to more than 10 million households in U.S. cities including Chicago, Kansas City, Jacksonville, and Birmingham.

Tracy Moore hosts the series, which is into its 34th year and features a panel of fashion, home decor, parenting, food and beauty experts.