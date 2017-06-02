Illness of Stacy Keach ends premiere run of "Pamplona"
Chicago's Goodman Theatre has
The Goodman said Friday the 76-year-old Keach has been advised by his doctors to take time to recuperate. The nature of his illness wasn't revealed.
Performances had been
Keach was performing the play in the Goodman's Owen Theatre. It was to run through June 25.
