Illness of Stacy Keach ends premiere run of "Pamplona"

Chicago's Goodman Theatre has cancelled the premiere production of the one-man play "Pamplona" starring Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway due to the star's illness.

The Goodman said Friday the 76-year-old Keach has been advised by his doctors to take time to recuperate. The nature of his illness wasn't revealed.

Performances had been cancelled on a day-to-day basis since Tuesday. That is when Keach became ill midway through the opening night performance of the show, written by Jim McGrath and directed by Robert Falls.