Jon Stewart among those praising late NYC firefighter

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Jon Stewart has spoken at the funeral of a retired New York City firefighter the comedian befriended while lobbying for health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders.

Raymond Pfeifer died Sunday after an eight-year fight with cancer. He had spent months digging through debris after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. He became a key voice in fighting for health care for first responders.

Stewart also became a leader in the effort. At Pfeifer's funeral Friday on Long Island, Stewart fought back tears. But he also joked about the retired firefighter's tenacity and grace.