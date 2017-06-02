Judge dismisses lawsuit against Couric over documentary
RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has dismissed a $12 million defamation lawsuit against journalist Katie Couric over what Virginia gun rights activists call a misleading documentary edit.
Judge John Gibney Jr. rejected the Virginia Citizens
The documentary shows nearly 10 seconds of silence after Couric asks members of the Virginia Citizens
Gibney said the gun rights activists responded by talking about background checks and gun laws generally, but never answered Couric's question about felons and terrorists. He said the editing "simply dramatizes the sophistry" of the gun rights activists.
