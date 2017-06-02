Rep: Brandy released from hospital after collapse
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Brandy has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.
Publicist Courtney Barnes said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Brandy's rigorous schedule, including concerts and personal appearances, took a toll on the singer.
"Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been
Brandy's rep also said the Grammy Award-winner was in the studio late Thursday and went directly to Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45 a.m. flight.
"The stress of all of the
Brandy's hits include "The Boy Is Mine," ''Sittin' Up In My Room" and "Have You Ever." She has also acted in various movies and TV shows, including "Moesha" and "The Game."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world