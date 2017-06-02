Supreme strength: Justice Ginsburg's workout becoming a book

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is about to join the ranks of fitness superstars with a book about the 84-year-old's exercise routine.

"The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong ... and You Can Too!" is scheduled to be released Oct. 3. That happens to be the first week the court is in session after its summer break.

Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt says the 112-page book will feature illustrations of Ginsburg doing each exercise in her routine. The publisher says she'll be pictured in her judicial robes, with purple leggings and "her trusty sneakers."