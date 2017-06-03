Canadian publishing giant Avie Bennett dead at age 89

TORONTO — An entrepreneur and major figure in Canadian publishing has died, Avie Bennett was 89.

Historica Canada, which Bennett had close ties to, confirmed he had died but there were no other details.

Historica Canada chairman Stephen Smith says Bennett's "generosity, love of Canada, and the sheer force of his personality" will be missed.

Bennett is the former chairman of publishing house McClelland & Stewart Ltd, but he donated three quarters of the company to the University of Toronto in 2000.

He was named a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2003.

His Order of Canada citation calls Bennett "one of the great altruists of our time," noting his support for Canadian culture

"His donation of shares of his publishing house, McClelland and Stewart Ltd., to the University of Toronto was a bold and unprecedented act of largesse," the citation read.

Bennett also donated the electronic version of The Canadian Encyclopedia to the Historica Foundation of Toronto.