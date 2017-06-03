MTV will livestream Sunday's Manchester benefit concert
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — MTV says it will broadcast live online Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert aimed at helping victims of the May 22 suicide attack at the pop star's concert.
The network said Saturday the livestream will be carried at the
Disney's young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, while ABC plans a one-hour highlight special following its NBA Finals telecast.
Grande will be joined by the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars.
The May 22 attack at a Grande concert killed 22 people and injured dozens more.
Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world