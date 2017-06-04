'Come From Away' wins 3 Drama Desk Awards, including outstanding musical
NEW YORK — Canada's "Come From Away" has won three Drama Desk Awards, including outstanding musical.
The 9/11-inspired production was awarded the top prize at a ceremony held at New York's Town Hall on Sunday night.
Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-creators of "Come From Away," won outstanding book of a musical.
Jenn Colella won outstanding featured actress in a musical for her portrayal of real-life retired airline Capt. Beverley Bass.
Gander, N.L., is the setting for "Come From Away," which explores the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. The remote town saw its population double in size as it provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes diverted when U.S. air space was closed.
Now in its 62nd year, the Drama Desk Awards are billed as the sole major New York theatre honours where Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway productions compete in the same categories.
"Come From Away" has already won outstanding musical honours from New York's Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.
Broadway's biggest prize could still be in store for the Canadian musical when the Tony Awards are handed out on June 11. "Come From Away" has been nominated for seven Tonys, including best musical.
