'Wonder Woman' becomes box-office force with $100.5M debut
NEW YORK — "Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American
According to studio estimates Sunday, the well-reviewed "Wonder Woman" surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer's biggest debuts. Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, "Wonder Woman" is the rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.
It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A CinemaScore and, while skewing somewhat female, drew a fairly even split audience. Warner Bros. said 52
Last week's top film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," is expected to slide steeply for a distant second place.
