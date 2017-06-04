'Wonder Woman' becomes box-office force with $100.5M debut

NEW YORK — "Wonder Woman" has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theatres , making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the well-reviewed "Wonder Woman" surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer's biggest debuts. Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, "Wonder Woman" is the rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A CinemaScore and, while skewing somewhat female, drew a fairly even split audience. Warner Bros. said 52 per cent of the audience was female and 48 per cent male.