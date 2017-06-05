Billy Joel postpones concert because of viral infection
NEW YORK — Billy Joel is postponing his Tuesday night concert in New York City because of a viral infection.
His spokesperson said in a statement Monday that doctors are forcing the 68-year-old singer to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden. Ticketholders for the Tuesday show will be able to see Joel at MSG on Dec. 20.
The statement reads: "Billy understands that this is an inconvenience for ticketholders and apologizes for re-scheduling on such short notice."
Joel has been performing shows at MSG once a month since 2014. In 2015 he set a record for most performances by a single artist at MSG.
Online: http://www.billyjoelmsg.com
