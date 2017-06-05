Do you even spike, bro? Playground game of the summer aims for inclusivity

Do you even spike, bro?



Devotees of Spikeball love to ask people this question. You can probably guess what demographic dominates the sport.



Spikeball is a trade name for the backyard game roundnet; a smash-hit in city parks, summer camps and schools across Canada this summer.



Business has doubled roughly every year since the company’s 2008 inception, with a noticeable, recent uptick in sales of game sets in Canada, said Chris Ruder, the Chicago-based CEO of Spikeball.



Despite how accessible it is, most spikeballers are in their early 20s and about 80 per cent are male, Ruder said – and that’s a problem.



“The mission of the company is to create the next great sport. We need to not only get women playing, but also get people of colour playing,” he said.



Ruder said he recognizes the issue and is making an effort: There’s a Facebook group for female players to find each other, and new women’s divisions at some tournaments.



He has also pushed to reform the marketing, which consists of a combination of social media and spikeball “ambassadors” – mostly younger guys who go out in public to get games started, and who resell spikeball sets they can buy at a discount.



“We’ve inadvertently attracted more guys (with) most of our marketing ... In our (social-media) posts, if you compare today to a couple of years ago, you should see a much more inclusive message,” Ruder said.



Monica Moran, a physical education consultant at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, has been part of the push to broaden the sport’s appeal. Her days this spring have been consumed by teaching teachers how to integrate Spikeball sets into kid-friendly activities.



She doesn’t work for Spikeball, she’s just an enthusiast of the game that has become a PE staple.



“I could spend my whole time doing it,” Moran said. “The best thing for me as a phys-ed teacher is everybody starts at the same level, unlike basketball or soccer.”



She’s brought up some of her concerns about Spikeball’s dude-dominated culture with the company, and gotten an encouraging response – although she would like to see more co-ed leagues.