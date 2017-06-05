'MTV Beach House' returning to New Jersey shore
A
A
Share via Email
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. — "MTV Beach House" is returning to the New Jersey shore.
The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2rC3ITM ) reports taping will take place for less than a week at a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.
"MTV Beach House" is more about music, and not the drama associated with the "Jersey Shore" reality show taped in Seaside Heights, which debuted in 2009.
It will be hosted by Nessa, Cody Christian and Chico Bean. An MTV spokesman says no one from MTV or the production company will be living at the house.
___
Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Halifax Mooseheads take high-scoring forward, local blueliner, in first round of QMJHL draft
-
Canadian woman Christine Archibald identified as victim in London terror attack
-
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section