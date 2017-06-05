NBA Finals ratings highest since Jordan's last title in 1998
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — The first two games of the NBA Finals are the most-watched since Michael Jordan's final championship in 1998.
Despite two lopsided outcomes, Golden State's two home wins over Cleveland averaged 19.6 million viewers, according to numbers released Monday by the Nielsen company.
That's an increase of 5
The Warriors' 132-113 victory on Sunday drew an average of 20.1 million viewers, up 13
This is the first time two teams have met three straight times in the NBA Finals.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world