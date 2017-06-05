Entertainment

Raf Simons wins both top fashion honours at CFDA awards

Raf Simons, winner of the awards for menswear designer of the year and womenswear designer of the year, poses in the press room at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Designer Raf Simons has won both top honours at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The Belgian designer won the top awards for womenswear and menswear at Monday's ceremony.

Fashion's glittery awards ceremony also had a somewhat political bent this year, reaching outside the industry to honour feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards, and actress Janelle Monae for their efforts toward women's equality. The three were presented the Board of Director's Special Tribute.

The ceremony, hosted this year by Seth Meyers, brings together a host of designers and top celebrities. The evening's presenters included Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.

