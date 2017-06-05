Raf Simons wins both top fashion honours at CFDA awards
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Designer Raf Simons has won both top
The Belgian designer won the top awards for womenswear and menswear at Monday's ceremony.
Fashion's glittery awards ceremony also had a somewhat political bent this year, reaching outside the industry to
The ceremony, hosted this year by Seth Meyers, brings together a host of designers and top celebrities. The evening's presenters included Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world