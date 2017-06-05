What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Key developments in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial on Monday:

PROSECUTION OPENING STATEMENT: Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden used Cosby's words against him, citing a deposition he gave in accuser Andrea Constand's 2005 civil lawsuit in which he acknowledged giving her pills and penetrating her with his fingers as she lay on a couch at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Feden told jurors Constand "couldn't say no."

Defence OPENING STATEMENT: Defence lawyer Brian McMonagle attacked Constand's credibility and disputed she was incapacitated, saying Cosby gave her a cold and allergy medicine only after she complained she couldn't sleep.

WHO'S IN COURT: Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam , who played Cosby's youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," accompanied him into court to show support. Cosby tweeted his thanks and said she #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.

ON THE STAND: Kelly Johnson, who testified Cosby drugged and assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow two decades ago.