Banksy withdraws art-for-votes offer in UK election
LONDON — Street artist Banksy has rescinded his offer of a free artwork to voters who oppose the Conservatives in Britain's election, after being warned it breached electoral rules.
The artist had offered prints of a new limited-edition artwork to voters in Conservative-held seats around his hometown of Bristol in southwest England.
On Tuesday he posted a message on his
Avon and Somerset Police said that it is a criminal offence "for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting."
Britain's election is Thursday.
