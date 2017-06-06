Cyndi Lauper to help turn 'Working Girl' film into a musical

NEW YORK — A 1980s movie that starred Melanie Griffith as a secretary who breaks out of the typing pool is heading to the stage as a musical. Cyndi Lauper will write the songs for the "Working Girl" adaptation.

Producers Fox Stage Productions and Aged In Wood Productions said Tuesday they'll adapt the Mike Nichols-directed film for Broadway, with "Kinky Boots" composer Lauper teaming up with "New Girl" writer and "Tigers Be Still" playwright Kim Rosenstock on the story.

A production timeline will be announced later.

Griffith starred in the 1988 film as a shrewd, ambitious secretary who uses tricks worthy of the CIA to climb to the top of the corporate ladder. Sigourney Weaver played her boss. Harrison Ford was her love interest.