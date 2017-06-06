'Fubar' TV series among additions to City 2017/18 schedule

TORONTO — A TV series based on the Canadian cult-hit mockumentary "Fubar" is among the new shows headed to City next season.

Rogers Media unveiled City's 2017/18 prime-time schedule on Tuesday and it includes "Fubar: The Age of the Computer."

The series from Rogers Media and Vice Studio Canada reunites director Michael Dowse and stars David Lawrence and Paul Spence in their original roles as headbangers Terry and Dean. The new show sees them fleeing the wildfires in Fort McMurray and exploring the Internet for the first time.

Also on the docket is "The Orville," a "Star Trek" spoof created by Seth MacFarlane and directed by Jon Favreau. Set 400 years in the future, it also stars MacFarlane as the new captain of a spaceship in a universe where creatures include a blob voiced by Quebec native Norm Macdonald.

In "Ghosted," Craig Robinson and Adam Scott play bumbling paranormal investigators. Meanwhile, Will Ferrell produces "LA to Vegas," starring Dylan McDermott as a pilot for an airline that services Sin City.

City has added a total of 12 new titles to its roster, including five comedies, four dramas and three Canadian titles.

The schedule is more of a balance of genres than last season, when City veered from its usual comedy-heavy lineup in a bid for a more wide-ranging audience.

Other homegrown offerings in the upcoming season include the previously announced City original "Bad Blood," about Montreal mob boss Vito Rizzuto, and the Louis XIV drama "Versailles."

While the medical thriller "The Resident" isn't Canadian, it does star Canucks Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood.

Established series joining City include the 2016 Minnie Driver comedy "Speechless" and "Dancing with the Stars," which is moving over from CTV. City has also acquired "The Blacklist."

The station also plans to present two live musical events — one based on the beloved film "A Christmas Story" and another based on the stage smash "Rent."

Returning series include the Canadian show "Nirvanna The Band The Show" as well as "The Bachelor" franchise, "Black-ish," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Family Guy," "Lethal Weapon," "Modern Family" and "New Girl."