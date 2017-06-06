Gospel singers Dixie Hummingbirds honoured with marker
A
A
Share via Email
Philadelphia is
Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney unveiled a plaque Tuesday in front of founder John B Davis' former home.
Davis established the Dixie Hummingbirds in 1928 in Greenville, South Carolina. After several moves, the group settled in Philadelphia.
The Hummingbirds received national acclaim in 1973 as backup singers on Paul Simon's hit "Love Me Like A Rock." They also produced their own version, which won a Grammy for best soul gospel performance.
Tuesday's ceremony highlighted the Hummingbirds' groundbreaking hard-gospel stylings, which influenced musical performers including James Brown, the Temptations and Stevie Wonder.
Among former members is the late Beachy Thompson, a vocalist and grandfather to The Roots' drummer and DJ Questlove.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
-
Live with Kelly and Ryan and Justin: Trudeau's morning TV debut (almost) a home run
-
‘Please call police:’ Halifax-area man charged following woman’s plea for help
-