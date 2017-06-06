Milo self-publishing book dropped by Simon and Schuster

The right-wing journalist and speaker known for his vicious rhetoric is self-publishing the memoir that Simon & Schuster dropped in February amid ongoing criticism that it had signed up Yiannopoulos. In a recent Facebook post, Yiannopoulos billed the upcoming release, scheduled for July 4, as "the most controversial book in a generation." As of midday Tuesday, "Dangerous" had topped Amazon's bestseller list. Yiannopoulos is releasing the work through his own "Dangerous Books."