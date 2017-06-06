Milo self-publishing book dropped by Simon and Schuster
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Milo Yiannopoulos has found a publisher he can work with: himself.
And his fans have already made "Dangerous" No. 1 on Amazon.com
The right-wing journalist and speaker known for his vicious rhetoric is self-publishing the memoir that Simon & Schuster dropped in February amid ongoing criticism that it had signed up Yiannopoulos. In a recent Facebook post, Yiannopoulos billed the upcoming release, scheduled for July 4, as "the most controversial book in a generation." As of midday Tuesday, "Dangerous" had topped Amazon's
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world