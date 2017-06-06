Nielsen's top programs for May 29-June 4
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 29-June 4. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NBA Finals: Cleveland vs. Golden State, Game 2, ABC, 19.69 million.
2. NBA Finals: Cleveland vs. Golden State, Game 1, ABC, 18.7 million.
3. "America's Got Talent," NBC 12.32 million.
4. "World of Dance," NBC, 9.71 million.
5. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 7.45 million.
6. "NCIS," CBS, 7.35 million.
7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.79 million.
8. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.73 million.
9. "Bull," CBS, 6.51 million.
10. "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," NBC, 6.2 million.
11. "NBA Countdown" (Game 1), ABC, 6.03 million.
12. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.69 million.
13. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.57 million.
14. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.12 million.
15. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 5.03 million.
16. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 4.96 million.
17. NHL Stanley Cup Final: Nashville vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, NBC, 4.86 million.
18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 4.8 million.
19. "NBA Countdown" (Game 2), ABC, 4.78 million.
20. "Dateline NBC," NBC, 4.75 million.
