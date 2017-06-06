'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued as graphic novel
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — "To Kill a Mockingbird" is going graphic.
An illustrated edition of Harper Lee's beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced Tuesday. The book will be drawn and adapted by British author-illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman's graphic novel "The Adventures of John Blake." Fordham's literary agency, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, also works with Lee's estate.
Lee, who died in 2016, had resisted alternate editions of her book until late in life. Only in 2014 did she permit an e-book of "Mockingbird." The following year, she stunned the world by authorizing the release of a second novel, "Go Set a Watchman," which was based on early draft of "Mockingbird."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world