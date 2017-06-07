Boy-men destroy their lives one lie and drink at a time: Schneller

THE SHOW: Flaked, Season 2, Episode 4 (Netflix)

THE MOMENT: One sip of wine

Chip (Will Arnett) and Dennis (David Sullivan) are best friends, and they’re in AA together. But they’ve been lying to each other, and now those lies are coming out. Late one night, Chip breaks into Dennis’s wine store and pours a glass.

Dennis walks in. “That’s not the answer,” he says. “You’re an alcoholic.”

“I used to be,” Chip says. “Maybe I’m not that person anymore. I’m not an alcoholic.”

“That’s what all alcoholics say,” Dennis says.

“Non-alcoholics do, too,” Chip says. “I drank for 18 months and nobody noticed.”

“But look what happened during that time,” Dennis says. “You made a lot of bad decisions. You’ve been doing great these last four months.”

“Days,” Chip says. “It’s only been four days.”

Dennis processes this new lie. “Don’t do this, Chip, please,” he says.

“It’s all good,” Chip says. He drinks.

Though I like this series’ louche comedy, I was tiring of all these boy-men, living in the endless summer of Venice Beach, Calif., choosing again and again to screw up. Then this episode arrived. Of course these two are lying to each other — they’re lying to themselves. That’s what alcoholics do.

That’s what alcohol is, after all — a liquid lie. Drink me and all your problems will ease (at least for a while). You’ll be a better dancer, a wittier storyteller. Everyone will love each other.