Eunice Kennedy Shriver to receive posthumous Ashe award
LOS ANGELES — Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver will be posthumously
Timothy Shriver, one of Shriver's sons and chairman of the Special Olympics, will accept the award on July 12.
Eunice Shriver founded Special Olympics in 1968 to help individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports as a result of her sister Rosemary, who had such disabilities.
Shriver died in August 2009. The Special Olympics will mark its 50th anniversary next year.
The Ashe award is given to individuals whose contributions transcend sports.
