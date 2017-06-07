'Into the Water' by Paula Hawkins tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending June 4 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Into the Water _ Paula Hawkins

2. (2) No Middle Name: The Complete Collected Jack Reacher Short Stories _ Lee Child

3. (4) Anything Is Possible _ Elizabeth Strout

4. (3) 16th Seduction _ James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

5. (7) The Fix _ David Baldacci

6. (9) Rich People Problems _ Kevin Kwan

7. (10) Norse Mythology _ Neil Gaiman

8. (-) Beren and Luthien _ J.R.R. Tolkien

9. (6) The Thirst _ Jo Nesbo

10. (8) Men Without Women _ Haruki Murakami

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Astrophysics for People in a Hurry _ Neil deGrasse Tyson

2. (-) Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) _ David Sedaris

3. (2) Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy _ Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant

4. (5) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from a Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

5. (4) Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI _ David Grann

6. (6) Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign _ Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes

7. (-) Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are _ Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

8. (3) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

9. (-) Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World _ Michael Harris