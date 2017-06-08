A Trump-like Caesar assassinated on NYC stage
NEW YORK — He looks like Donald Trump. He moves like Trump. He even has a wife with a Slavic accent.
At the start of the third act, the actor playing Julius Caesar in New York City's free Shakespeare in the Park festival is knifed to death on stage.
The decision to inject a Trump look-alike into the leading role in "Julius Caesar" is a provocative one, given both the assassination scene and a nude scene in the show.
Public Theater artistic director Oskar Eustis says "anyone seeing our production of 'Julius Caesar' will realize it in no way advocates violence towards anyone."
Performances at Central Park's Delacorte Theater began just days before comedian Kathy Griffin was criticized for posing for a photograph in which she gripped a bloodied rendering of Trump's head.
