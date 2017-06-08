Frank Lloyd Wright, born 150 years ago, still fascinates

NEW YORK — Thursday marks 150 years since the birth of America's best-known architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. But his innovative designs continue to fascinate the public, from New York's circular, sculptural Guggenheim museum, to the famous Fallingwater house over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods, to his modernist Wisconsin home, Taliesin, which served as a laboratory for his ideas.

Events marking the anniversary include an exhibit opening Monday at New York's Museum of Modern Art called "Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive," which looks at artifacts including drawings, 3-D models and even TV interviews with Wright, who cultivated publicity for his projects and reputation.