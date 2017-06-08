Entertainment

George Clooney's father is full of love, 'clichés' for twins

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney‚Äôs publicist Stan Rosenfield. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — George Clooney's father says he is looking forward to meeting his new grandchildren in person but is waiting for the greenlight from his son and Amal Clooney before he packs his bags.

Nick Clooney told The Associated Press Wednesday that he has seen the twins, Ella and Alexander, who were born Tuesday morning in London.

He and his wife Nina are at their home in Kentucky and got their first look their grandchildren via Skype.

The longtime newsman admitted that all he could muster were clichés to describe the newborns, who he says are wonderful, shocking and beautiful. After all he's speaking as a grandfather, not a journalist.

He said that they are thrilled and will be there "with bells on" to congratulate the new parents and hug their grandchildren — once they get permission.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular