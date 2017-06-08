Megan Leavey draws upon the unconditional love between dogs and their owners

There have been hundreds of movies made about the heroism of soldiers in war zones — but Megan Leavey’s story has a slightly more slobbery slant.

After all, based on a true tale, Megan Leavey pulls the heartstrings by exploring the incredible bond the titular marine forged in Iraq with a bomb-sniffing canine called Rex.

“I was very moved by her story and the fact that she was very much lost and then, through the Marine corps and finding this kind of gift she has with working alongside a canine, she found her voice, her purpose and passion,” said star Kate Mara recently in Toronto. “I think people can relate to that whether they’re dog lovers or not.”

It surely didn’t hurt that Mara herself is a dog lover. After all, as proud owner of two Boston Terriers named Bruno and Lucius, the Emmy-nominated House of Cards actor was undoubtedly dazzled by the service dog that worked alongside Megan on more than 100 perilous missions in Iraq.

“That unconditional love and trust that they have is remarkable,” said Mara of the connection between Leavey and the gruff German Shepherd. “You don’t find that with human beings — just constant love, trust, forgiveness. It’s simple but its what everyone is looking for.”

The real-life Leavey would surely agree. As the film uncovers, Rex may have been a cantankerous canine but the German Shepherd soon warmed up to the petite marine — until a roadside bomb took them both out in 2006. Leavey would spend the next four years trying to rescue Rex after the military deemed the wounded dog “unadoptable” — a classification that put the pup at risk of being put down.

“Rex definitely did have an attitude about him,” recalled the real-life Leavey, who insists their traumatic experience sealed such trust that she knew she was his only chance of survival after Iraq. “You have no choice but to bond when you’re in that situation because it’s real life, its not training (and) you have no choice and you have to be able to trust your dog.”

Sadly, Rex only spent eight months in Megan’s adoptive care before his death. However, Leavey is honoured that there’s now a film that not only pays tribute to the dog that saved hundreds of lives, but also commemorates that unbreakable bond between humans and pets.

“People like watching films about relationships they can relate to and things they love and are passionate about,” added Mara. “So to see it on-screen makes you feel comforted to know you’re not alone in that feeling and there are countless stories of animals changing the way we look at life. There’s nothing like that bond, there really isn’t.”

3 important cinematic canine companions

Rex isn’t the only mutt worthy of his own movie. Here are three other real dogs that had Hollywood paying their respects:

Balto — Captured in a 1995 animated drama, this sled dog blasted 674 miles through a blizzard to deliver medicine to sick children after diphtheria broke out in Alaska.

Hachi — In 2009’s unapologetic tearjerker Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, a stray adopted by a professor (Richard Gere) stands vigil for nearly a decade after the owner passes away.