Mixed reaction to Sony's clean edits of 'Ghostbusters,' more

LOS ANGELES — Imagine watching "Step Brothers" with the whole family. You might be able to now.

Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.

Clean versions are available now for 24 films including "Step Brothers," ''Ghostbusters" and "White House Down."

Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.