Prosecutors: No merit to 'Making a Murderer' trial request

APPLETON, Wis. — Prosecutors say there's no merit to a request for a new trial for a Wisconsin man who was the subject of the hit Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

Steven Avery's attorney filed a nearly 1,300-page court document Wednesday asking for a new trial, arguing Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice later released a statement saying it was confident Avery's motion would be rejected.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2005 death of photographer Teresa Halbach in northern Wisconsin.