Singer Phil Collins cancels show after hotel room fall

LONDON — Singer Phil Collins has been rushed to the hospital after a fall in his London hotel room left him with a severe gash near his eye that required stitches.

His management says in a statement that concerts Thursday and Friday night at London's Royal Albert Hall have been postponed until November.

The 66-year-old former Genesis star, who suffers from a gait abnormality after a back operation, tripped over a chair in the middle of the night.

He was given stitches for the cut on his head and will be kept under observation for 24 hours.