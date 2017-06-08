The Latest: Redemption for Urban, who takes home 4 CMTs
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Latest on the 2017 CMT Music Awards (all times local):
11 p.m.
After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the CMT Music Awards.
The country star picked up four awards on Wednesday night in Nashville, including video of the year, male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year.
Urban also performed, singing his disco-
She continued to dominate the CMT Awards, where she has won 17 times.
Wednesday night she won female video of the year and collaborative video.
___
9:15 a.m.
The 2017 CMT Music Awards will
Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl are among the presenters Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers.
Keith Urban is the leading nominee at the fan-voted show that will air live on CMT at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town are set to perform. Luke Bryan will sing with Jason Derulo, while Earth, Wind & Fire will join Lady Antebellum and Frampton will perform with Brothers Osborne.
Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker will pay tribute to Gregg Allman, who died last month.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world
Most Popular
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Date night: Trudeau treats Obama to dinner after former president's stirring speech
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
‘Please call police:’ Halifax-area man charged following woman’s plea for help