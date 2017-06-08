WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended June 4th.

FICTION

1. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Children's Books)

3. "Into the Water" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. "Nighthawk" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Chrichton (Harper)

6. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

8. "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)

9. "Lord of Shadows" by Cassandra Clare (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

10. "16th Seduction" by by James Petterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. "She Persisted" by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)

2. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

5. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Option B" by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

8. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

9. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. "The American Spirit" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Nighthawk" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "White Hot" by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

4. "Shadow Reaper" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

5. "The Letter" by Kathryn Hughes (Headline Book Publishing)

6. "The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband" by Julia Quinn (Avon)

7. "Promise Me Forever" by Debbie Macomber (Random House)

8. "Curious Minds" by Janet Evanovich and Phoef Sutton (Bantam)

9. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Play Dead" by Harlan Coben (Penguin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

2. "On Wings of Eagles" by Ken Follett (Penguin)

3. "Theft By Finding: Diaries" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

6. "The Night Shift" by Brian Goldman (Harper Peennial)

7. "Escape from Camp" by Blaine Harden (Penguin)

8. "The Things Our Fathers Saw" by Matthew Rozell (Matthew Rozell)

9. "On Tyranny" by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Archetype)

10. "The Rothschilds" by Virginia Cowles (Virginia Cowles)