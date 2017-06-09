Moschino bets on casino chic with Vegas-themed runway show

LOS ANGELES — Moschino's modern showgirl can't leave home without her sequined denim, studded platforms or feather headdress.

Designer Jeremy Scott looked to the iconic performer for his splashy Las Vegas-themed collection presented Thursday in Los Angeles.

It's "the idea of a showgirl off-duty kind of going home from the casino," Scott said in an interview before his men's spring and women's resort show. "She may be just in her jeans, but still has part of her costume on and she's running, maybe to go get something to eat between shows. I kind of wanted to play with this idea and it's all with a little bit of glamour and love."

Models Miranda Kerr, Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell (who was spotted backstage with Kristen Stewart) strutted the catwalk lined with bright neon signs to slot-machine sound effects and Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas."

"Jeremy is just a creative man. He's passionate about what he does and he follows, you know, the rhythm to his own drum and I love that," said Kerr before hitting the runway in a denim patchwork skirt suit.

There were Playboy bunnies, barely there shorts and colorful, pointy cowboy hats.

Betty Boop and pinup girl appliques adorned sweaters and coats; hot-rod flames decorated leotards and blazers; and sequins ran wild on everything from pastel suiting to men's Speedos.

"There's sequins and there's laces and there's leathers," said Scott. "A little bit of everything a showgirl in Vegas would need. Even a couple feather headdresses thrown in for good measure."

Moschino's celebrity casino-goers included Fergie, Diplo, Sarah Hyland, Joe Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens, Charli XCX, "Black-ish" actress Tracee Ellis Ross, reality star Erika Jayne, Kate Beckinsale, model Ashley Graham, Courtney Love and Lars Ulrich of Metallica.

The collection hit the jackpot for Fergie, who strutted to her front-row seat fashionably late.

"We are all driving to Vegas and we're all getting cowboy hats and we're gonna have a fun time on a road trip!" she said with a huge grin after the show.

Online: https://www.moschino.com/us

