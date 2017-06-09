Niecy Nash finds sisterhood on TNT's 'Claws,' in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — Niecy Nash says her new TNT series, "Claws," is about sisterhood.
Nash stars as the owner and mother hen of a Florida nail salon in the comedy-drama debuting Sunday on TNT and Twitter.
While Nash's character, Desna, wants to better her life, she wants the same for the women who work for her.
Nash, whose TV credits include "Getting On" and "Masters of Sex," said she's found the same support from African-American women working in Hollywood.
She called the sense of community among them "amazing."
