Celebrities react to the death of actor Adam West at 88

LOS ANGELES — Celebrities reaction to the death of actor Adam West, who died late Friday at age 88:

___

"Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and savour him always in the world of imagination and creativity. He meant so much to people - A friend said: 'The father that we wanted.' That is a great gift, no matter how you live it." — Julie Newmar in a statement.

___

"My childhood hero & still my favourite Batman. RIP Adam West. #pow" — Filmmaker Leslye Headland on Twitter.

___

"Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell." — Elijah Wood on Twitter.

___

"Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed." — Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.

___

"RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once." — actor Kumail Nanjiani? on Twitter.

___