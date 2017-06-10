Celebrities react to the death of actor Adam West at 88
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Celebrities reaction to the death of actor Adam West, who died late Friday at age 88:
___
"Stellar, exemplar, a king to the end. He was bright, witty and fun to work with. I will miss him in the physical world and
___
"My childhood hero & still my
___
"Sad to hear of Adam West's passing. A legend as Batman but also, Ty Lookwell." — Elijah Wood on Twitter.
___
"Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed." — Jamie Lee Curtis on Twitter.
___
"RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once." — actor Kumail Nanjiani? on Twitter.
___
"Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world