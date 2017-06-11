Simon Cowell milks touching moment on America’s Got Talent: Schneller

THE SHOW: America’s Got Talent, June 6 (NBC; 9.7 million YouTube hits and counting)

THE MOMENT: The hearing impaired singer

The moment 29-year-old singer Mandy Harvey appears, judge Simon Cowell claims her. She tells him she went deaf at 18. The audience awws. Background music rises.

Standing barefoot to feel the vibrations, she’ll sing a song she wrote, Try. Simon, smelling a moment, asks her what it’s about.

“After I lost my hearing I gave up,” Mandy says. “But I want to do more with my life than just give up.” Bingo. Unless she’s terrible, we’re all gonna cry.

Cry we do. Mandy’s voice is sweet and clear, especially on the high notes. The song is simple but effective: “I don’t live the way I want to/That whole picture never came into view/But I’m tired of getting used to the day/So I will try.” The audience leaps up on that line.

After ecstatic applause, Simon leans forward. “I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this,” he says. He pushes the #GoldenBuzzer. In slo-mo, confetti falls.

This is great for Mandy; she’s nothing but sincere. I’m always happy when the power of art is communicated at a visceral level. But could those dollar signs in Simon’s eyes have flashed any brighter? He hasn’t reeled in a fish this big since Susan Boyle dreamed a dream.