The Latest: Kevin Spacey will sing, dance and mock at Tonys

NEW YORK — The Latest on the Tony Awards (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Kevin Spacey has danced, sung and joked his way through a three-hour rehearsal of the Tony Awards with grace and self-depreciating wit.

Those who tune in Sunday will get to see Spacey do impersonations of Bill Clinton, Jack Lemmon and Johnny Carson. His Frank Underwood from "House of Cards" makes a late appearance. He and Patti LuPone close the show with a lovely duet of "The Curtain Falls."

Spacey emerged as Tony host after several other celebrities turned the job down. He laughs at himself in the 10-minute opening song, in which he grows comfortable with hosting duties as he connects all four best new musical nominees.

He sings he's "Broadway bound" before leading a line of high-kicking dancers in a top hat, a tuxedo and a cane.

The Tonys are Sunday night.

3:35 p.m.

Theater fans who got up early to see Tony Award rehearsals at Radio City Music Hall got to see some real-life celebrities practicing their lines. Some stars like Glenn Close, Sally Field and Lin-Manuel Miranda even got extended bursts of applause from the sleepy crowd.

While many celeb presenters didn't show up some got there at 10 a.m. Sunday for the start of rehearsals. Those who had musical numbers, like David Hyde Pierce and Josh Groban, were required to show up and be in costume. Producers used stand-ins for presenters who didn't show up.

Anna Kendrick, David Oyelowo, James Earl Jones, Tommy Tune, Sutton Foster, Scott Bakula and Mark Hamill were some of the stars on hand, some skipping makeup or designer clothes.

12:15 a.m.

The Tony Awards kick off with Kevin Spacey as its first-time host hoping to shake the telecast's post-"Hamilton" hangover.

The leading musical nominees on Sunday are "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" with 12 nominations, "Dear Evan Hansen" with nine and "Hello, Dolly!" with 10. The top play nominees are "A Doll's House, Part 2," with eight, and "Oslo" with seven. Last year, all eyes were on how many statuettes "Hamilton" would capture.