Barack Obama writing foreword for book of photographs
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Former President Barack Obama has officially blessed a book by his White House photographer.
Obama is contributing a foreword to Pete Souza's "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Monday. Souza's book comes out in November and builds on his widely followed Instagram account that has contrasted the Trump administration with images from Obama's years in office.
Souza has known Obama for more than a decade, dating back to when Obama was a U.S. senator from Illinois. A previous book of Souza pictures, "The Rise of Barack Obama," came out in 2008. Souza also was a White House photographer during Ronald Reagan's administration.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world