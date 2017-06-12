Bill Cosby's defence rests without calling him to stand
A
A
Share via Email
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The
The
Jurors soon will hear closing arguments and could perhaps start deliberating Monday afternoon.
More to come.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Netflix's War Machine an ‘emotional journey,’ says Topher Grace
-
In Focus
How Guy Ritchie (eventually) came around to the Dog and Pony Show
-
In Focus
Guardians of the Galaxy return is even more fun than the first
-
In Focus
Smurfs up as another generation get ready to dive into a new blue world