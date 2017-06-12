Box office top 20: 'Wonder Woman' stays strong
NEW YORK — The audience for "Wonder Woman" slid less in the film's second week than any superhero film in more than a decade, leaving the acclaimed Warner Bros. release no. 1 for the second week.
"Wonder Woman" sold $58.5 million in tickets over the weekend in North America, according to final box-office figures Monday. Even in its second weekend, "Wonder Woman" thumped the newly released, terribly reviewed "The Mummy," which debuted poorly with $31.7 million.
The Tom Cruise-led "Mummy" launches Universal's "Dark Universe," the studio's big-budget gambit for a Marvel-like franchise of monster movies.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $58,520,672, 4,165 locations, $14,051 average, $206,343,175, 2 Weeks.
2. "The Mummy," Universal, $31,668,375, 4,035 locations, $7,848 average, $31,668,375, 1 Week.
3. "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," 20th Century Fox, $12,180,704, 3,529 locations, $3,452 average, $44,443,216, 2 Weeks.
4. "Pirates Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," Disney, $10,704,103, 3,679 locations, $2,910 average, $135,830,397, 3 Weeks.
5. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Disney, $6,312,367, 2,911 locations, $2,168 average, $366,431,539, 6 Weeks.
6. "It Comes At Night," A24, $5,988,370, 2,533 locations, $2,364 average, $5,988,370, 1 Week.
7. "Baywatch," Paramount, $4,648,207, 2,832 locations, $1,641 average, $51,113,342, 3 Weeks.
8. "Megan Leavey," Bleecker Street, $3,810,867, 1,956 locations, $1,948 average, $3,810,867, 1 Week.
9. "Alien: Covenant," 20th Century Fox, $1,796,579, 1,814 locations, $990 average, $71,208,791, 4 Weeks.
10. "Everything, Everything," Warner Bros., $1,627,295, 1,546 locations, $1,053 average, $31,739,247, 4 Weeks.
11. "My Cousin Rachel," Fox Searchlight, $968,506, 523 locations, $1,852 average, $968,506, 1 Week.
12. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," 20th Century Fox, $656,843, 897 locations, $732 average, $19,379,101, 4 Weeks.
13. "The Boss Baby," 20th Century Fox, $512,445, 432 locations, $1,186 average, $171,823,971, 11 Weeks.
14. "Snatched," 20th Century Fox, $491,644, 651 locations, $755 average, $45,017,475, 5 Weeks.
15. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," Warner Bros., $455,744, 422 locations, $1,080 average, $38,216,307, 5 Weeks.
16. "The Fate Of The Furious," Universal, $442,770, 389 locations, $1,138 average, $224,507,635, 9 Weeks.
17. "Paris Can Wait," Sony Pictures Classics, $436,424, 176 locations, $2,480 average, $2,271,700, 5 Weeks.
18. "Beauty and the Beast," Disney, $377,898, 316 locations, $1,196 average, $502,868,344, 13 Weeks.
19. "3 Idiotas," Lionsgate, $240,930, 349 locations, $690 average, $1,051,560, 2 Weeks.
20. "Churchill," Cohen Media Group, $200,641, 187 locations, $1,073 average, $798,500, 2 Weeks.
